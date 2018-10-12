Cobb has issued policy solutions

To the Editor:

This letter is in response to several statements in The Sun’s editorial entitled “Cobb’s problems deeper than fundraising woes.”

The editorial correctly points out that Tedra Cobb has raised far less than the incumbent, Rep. Elise Stefanik.

A relevant fact not mentioned is that according to an earlier piece in the Sun dated July 16, 2018, Cobb has “garnered far more support than Stefanik within the Empire State.”

Cobb’s financing is coming in major part from her district, not from outside, which is the case with Stefanik.

The editorial also states that Cobb “has declined to offer her own policy solutions” and relies on “core values over concrete ideas.”

Actually, she has expressed policies on a variety of issues.

Let’s take just two issues as examples.

On veterans and their problems of reintegration into the economy, she calls for programs to train vets for specific trades and professions.

She also supports expanding mentoring and counseling services to support vets during the transition to civilian life.

And she advocates letting military spouses carry licenses and certifications across state lines to facilitate their employment.

With respect to health care, Stefanik voted to repeal the Affordable Care Act.

In a sharp policy contrast, Cobb supports comprehensive health insurance for U.S. residents.

She stresses that this benefits not only a large number of residents in New York’s 21st Congressional District, but that it is vitally important for maintaining the medical infrastructure of the North Country and its ability to attract new businesses and workers.

Cobb’s policy positions are there, along with the “core values.”

Voters just need to inform themselves on the positions of candidates.

Claire Gilmore, Piercefield