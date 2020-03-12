Committed to community

Stewart’s Shops is committed to serving the people in Essex county--our newly built shops in Schroon Lake and Elizabethtown and our planned investments for Lake Placid, Keene, and Port Henry are a testament to our dedication to the area.

We strive to keep our prices low and fair and we remain sensitive to customer concerns. Given the remoteness of our Essex county shops, distribution and transportation of fuel to these locations is more complex compared with shops located along highways and closer to ports. Gas prices are dependent on many factors including market fluctuations, global trends, inventory, supply and demand, competition and taxes. We consistently evaluate our gas pricing to determine the most fair pricing for our customers while balancing company costs and market pricing.

Since 1977 we have been giving back to Essex county, with annual donations exceeding $65,000 to local schools and non-profit organizations needing assistance. ■

— Erica Komoroske, PR Specialist, Stewart’s Shops