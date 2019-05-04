Communities need to do more for Earth Day

To the Editor:

Twelve years ago, with the support of the Town of Moriah Board, a small steering committee organized the town-wide Earth Day. Over 200 volunteers hit the roads and streets cleaning up 80 miles of roadways and collected 11 tons of trash. I felt it was a good day!

The second phase that I planned was to focus on the more than 700 unregistered or abandoned vehicles that dotted our community’s landscape. This did not get the support of the town leaders.

If that had come together, the third phase was to establish a town-wide community beautification program with an annual festival which would work to enhance community pride and strengthen economic development through tourism.

In my career in community development, I learned that communities either get better or worse, they never remain the same.

As we look back at this effort in 2007, the formation of Earth Day nearly 50 years ago and the ever growing concern for climate change, I’d like to raise the question, “What are we doing now?”

- David V. Bruce, university representative for Cornell, Moriah