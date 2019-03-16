Congress should work to get debt under control

To the Editor:

America 22 trillion dollars in debt.

Broke we are as a country and as a society but not broke only, we are lost. How did it all happen? We were started on a solid foundation with the principles of the Bible as our guiding document. The framers wrote all the safeguards they could imagine into the Constitution, but they could not envision the corruption that fills the heart of man today.

Most of the Congress people at the first volunteered their time. Their service was given and they never envisioned it as being a career. If so, there would have been term limits without question.

As the nation developed and we became educated, we threw away the guide book — Bible, and then we made our own laws as it pleased us. We decided it was not necessary to even consult the author of the old guide book — Bible — and now here we are.

Instead of our representatives working to govern for the good of the country — they, with few exceptions, fight to gain personal power and wealth. They have no concern for the future generations. They are near sighted and selfish, indoctrinated not educated and foolish children.

A suggestion to get the debt under control is lower everything. Do this by lowering prices and then lower wages. Everything in proportion. CEO’s lower salaries, cars lower price. College administrators don’t need millions and cut tuition so education is affordable. Get the idea? Carry it on down in all categories.

Since these things seem foolish, then know this — the author of the Bible is still in control and indeed is soon coming back. It would behoove everyone able to read this to get a copy of the book God wrote for our wellbeing, study and follow it while there’s time.

- Carl Thomas, Stony Creek