Congress will never cut spending

To the Editor:

Clearly Richard Barney of Ticonderoga has mistaken me for someone else. I have not been building an IRA estate for my heirs, therefore cheating other taxpayers.

I hope to be able to leave something for my children, but it remains only a possibility and it will never be considered a built-up estate. Since it’s taken me 30+ years to accumulate my pittance, I’m offended that the government now changes the rules regarding withdrawals via the Secure Act.

Pretax IRA distributions are taxed at normal rates, but the government wants to maximize those tax rates by causing larger, shorter term, distributions.

While it is true that some wealthy people have used IRA’s to create estate plans for their heirs, they did so while understanding the longstanding government rules. The government is now changing those rules for everybody, not just those wealthy.

Congress has bid up the budget once again as we approach trillion-dollar deficits. Nancy Pelosi bragged about getting more spending in the latest budget than the Republicans, yet has no revenue stream to pay for more spending.

Congress seeks more cash because they are never going to cut spending, ever. The astonishing amount of borrowing will continue until it falls apart, which it will. We will fall apart with it.

The borrowing is bad now, but wait until the butchers bill comes for free college, free health care and drivers licenses for illegal aliens, forgiveness of student loans, reparations and giving more billions to the U.N. for pretending to change climate.

Congress overspends its budget by $100 million every hour of every day and borrows to do so.

Certainly hope I haven’t “widened the divide” with “divisive rhetoric” Richard, but facts can be scary things.

- Ken Fenimore, Elizabethtown

(This letter is in response to Richard Barney’s letter “Widening the divide” published in the Aug. 3 edition of The Sun.)