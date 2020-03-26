Coronavirus & Addison County Mutual Aid

To the public:

In Addison County, community volunteers have started a neighbor-to-neighbor service, Addison County Mutual Aid, to connect people who can help to people who need help.

Visit the website: https://sites.google.com/view/acvtmutualaid/home?fbclid=IwAR3l7_1ulG2uRL-3S5uDcaRjpkyjt20xDYGCq4K-1SbZA4F5v8f4DYEA6Xc. There sign up to help or let them know you need assistance.

Food assistance continues through HOPE and CVOEO food shelves on an outside pick-up basis only.

Both organizations are also still accepting donations. Individual school districts have meal and food pick-up and/or delivery services for families - see below for their websites.

Hunger Free Vermont also has a good website: https://www.hungerfreevt.org/news/coronavirus . It outlines the status of food assistance programs in the face of the coronavirus.

— Ruth Hardy, State Senator, Addison District, Middlebury ■