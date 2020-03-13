Coronavirus Cure!

There are two kinds of viruses: pathogenic and political.

The cure for pathogenic viruses is chicken soup, rest, stay warm and stay hydrated.

The cure for the coronavirus is straightforward.

First, repeat to yourself at least once every hour that this is an election year and anything goes, as in love, war and politics.

Follow this by turning off all radio and television, stop reading newspapers (with rare exceptions) and magazines, and absolutely get rid of any and all devices connected to the internet.

You should feel much better in only a few days. ■

—David Safrany, California

This is a paid letter to the editor.