Something needs to be done about the charges on the visitor.

Correction Officer assaulted at Green Haven by Visitor. The visitor “became agitated” waiting to be released from the prison around 1:50 p.m. He banged on the door that separates the lobby and visiting room. When the officer opened the door to address him, he punched her in an attempt to get through the door. She then tried to close the door but he grabbed her and punched her in the face. Another officer was able to help her close the door. State police said because the man faces a harassment violation, they will not release his name. That’s not harassment that’s an assault on a Peace Officer. The local DA should know it isn’t harassment. ■

— Gregory Goldsmith, Plattsburgh, NY