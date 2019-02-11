Council needs to make decision on footbridge

To the Editor:

It has been a year plus since the Plattsburgh School Board closed the Saranac footbridge.

It is able to be repaired and reopened. What has been done, and what remains to be done?

Sen. Betty Little has come up with state funding for $500,000 to cover the cost of repair. Assemblyman Billy Jones has secured $50,000. Much thanks Sen. Little and Assemblyman Jones.

The school board currently owns the bridge because that was the only way construction was possible in 1981.

Any bridge is the responsibility of a municipality, not a school district, therefore ownership of the footbridge needs to be transferred to the City of Plattsburgh.

The board will use the money above to oversee repair of the bridge. The district will turn over to the city ownership of a repaired structure good for another 20 years.

The old easement for the George Angell Drive side lapsed ­— containing a clause that if closed for a year the bridge would be removed. The district will seek a new easement.

Sitting on top of the bridge is a NYSEG natural gas pipeline. The district has agreed to facilitate the pipeline removal, granting permission to bore under the Saranac River from District Waterhouse Street property.

When a new line is complete, the bridge pipeline will be removed. Possibly, repair cannot begin until the easement and pipeline issues are resolved. The board has initiated actions to reopen the footbridge.

It is up to the city to accept ownership, no strings attached, once the bridge is repaired.

While the mayor may be obstructionist, where is the Common Council?

Previously, four councilors voted to accept ownership.

Two remain on council. Two were recently elected. Two others also should take action.

It is all up to the elected council!

- Fred Wachtmeister, Plattsburgh