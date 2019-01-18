Country before party

To the Editor:

Fifty years ago, the United States made history when we became the first nation to send astronauts to orbit the moon. America was respected as a nation with impressive leaders and a can-do attitude.

Today, once again the United States made history. The federal government partial shutdown has become the longest in American history. This shutdown, the third during the Trump administration, started 22 days ago when Trump, Senator Majority Leader McConnell and then Speaker of the House Ryan once again showed the world that they are incapable of governing.

As a result, 800,000 working men and women ­— mothers, fathers, husbands and wives — were denied their paychecks yesterday. They are struggling to fulfill their responsibility to their families because of the failure of Republicans to govern.

The chaos in the White House is spreading throughout the country. Can someone explain to me how this will “make America great again?”

Trump has said that he is shutting down the government to make U.S. taxpayers pay over five billion dollars for his border wall. He said on Sept. 28, 2016: “We’re going to build the wall, and Mexico’s going to pay for the wall ­– 100 percent.”

Trump gets away with his lies because he is convinced that his base will support him regardless of his incompetence. It is time for reasonable people who once supported him to prove him wrong. Put your country before your party, before Trump damages both beyond repair.

- Richard Morse, Warrensburg