Creative Stage Lighting grateful for community concern

To the Editor:

Recently, a fire alarm was triggered in our facility. Thankfully, it was a false alarm caused by water leaking into a sensor from an ice dam on the roof.

Nonetheless, our local community as well as several other volunteer fire companies and the sheriff’s department, quickly rushed to our aid.

On behalf of our entire Creative Stage Lighting family, we want you all to know how very fortunate we are to have so many dedicated neighbors caring for our safety.

- George B. Studnicky III, president Creative Stage Lighting, North Creek