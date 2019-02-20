DEC should not close Eagle Lake boat launch

To the Editor:

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC), in its Hammond Pond Wild Forest Draft Unit Management Plan, proposes to close the state boat launch on Eagle Lake and rebuild it as a “fishing and water access site.”

A boat launch allows trailers to enter the water so a boat can be floated on or off. The plan blocks trailers from entering the water; boats have to be lifted over a barrier.

There is no commercial boat launch on Eagle Lake. Some residents have their own boat launches — most do not. For many residents, including my family, and emergency service workers, this ends the ability to launch boats.

The logic behind this change appears to be that, by DEC rules, lakes under 1,000 acres don’t “deserve” a boat launch. DEC fails to recognize that Eagle Lake is a dense, vibrant community on a busy highway, not a remote pond.

We found out about this plan in a Jan. 10 article at suncommunitynews.com. By then, DEC was not accepting comments. No Eagle Lake residents were informed of this proposed change. The plan was announced when summer residents are gone and many full time residents have gone south for the winter.

I have written to the staff handling the plan, the DEC Region 5 director and DEC Commissioner Seggos requesting that they reopen the comment period and accept a detailed set of comments I have submitted. I have had no replies.

DEC will soon present this plan to the Adirondack Park Agency (APA) for final approval. This catastrophic change is being made in a way that ignores the residents and users of Eagle Lake and allows DEC to do as they please with no regard for the plan’s impact.

I hope your readers will challenge DEC and APA before it is too late.

- Floyd E. Barwig, Crown Point