December Day of Rememberance

As we close out another year of history it brings to my mind that the month of December seems to be at the top of the list when it comes to worldwide events involving millions of people - from small rural towns to huge countries.

To open up the month, in the shadows of much controversy within our own, and other countries, the Japanese Empire planned and dastardly attacked our major naval base at Pearl Harbor in the Hawaiian Islands Dec. 7, 1941. This attack killed approximately 2,400 U.S. military personnel and citizens. It is reputed that half of these Navy victims are entombed yet in these Pearl Harbor waters. This is sad.

I was just a teenager when this Sunday morning attack occurred and life for so many American· people was about to change within hours. A serious war was active halfway around the war between Germany and England. We were supporting England with supplies and the like but now we were about to be at war with Japan. On the next day President Roosevelt, in a serious national address, requested Congress to declare war upon Japan. That happened on Dec. 8. Our country pledged so many efforts, personal sacrifices, and beyond, to resist Japanese planned control of the Pacific theater and possibly our western shores. We spent almost the next four years in retaliation - sacrificing thousands of lives in the vast Pacific areas. Our severe missions lead to the surrender by Japan in the fall of 1945.

Now, in the declining days of December, we are celebrating the birthday of Jesus Christ in assorted fashions throughout the Christian world. Prayer is a common function and it is my hope that those prayers will include all mankind in need of same, including those who gave their lives for their country during all military conflicts, and the like, throughout the world.

The door of a new year is opening and may peace, love, and the resp others prevail. ■

— Dennis Galloway, Lake George