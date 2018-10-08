To the Editor:

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to John O’Neill’s letter, “November votes will determine fate of democracy,” published in the Sept. 22 edition of The Sun.

Twice, reader O’Neill has agonized over democracy “under assault.”

True, we the people are under assault, so long as:

Unelected “justices” decree parents must grin and bear while even 7-year-olds are violated by force-fed sex indoctrination (caselaw.findlaw.com/us-9th-circuit/1051665.html).

“Sanctuary” mayors spit on federal law and jeopardize our lives, harboring even homicidal illegal aliens.

“Justices” deny Constitutional protection of life to the not-yet-born, though the latter’s unique DNA proves prospective moms may not dump nor sell these distinct persons as if, like tumors, they were part of mom’s body.

Bellowing “If you won’t, I will!” ex-President Obama compounded these assaults on our rule by:

Subverting elections, suing Florida and Texas for culling the dead and felons from voter rolls.

Anti-Constitutionally granting selective suspensions of and exemptions from enforcement of his “Affordable” Care.

Anti-Constitutionally refusing to enforce federal immigration laws, yet attacking Arizona for enforcing them via identical state law.

Anti-Constitutionally refusing to enforce the Defense of Marriage Act, thus abetting violation of “natural law” that rejects same-sex couplings by naturally not letting them beget children.

By instead (a) beginning to rescue children and parents from criminally imperial “justices,” (b) making us all safer again by stemming felonious contempt for our borders and (c) backing family values plus common sense by rejecting “transgender” fiction, President Trump is striving to restore our, that is, people’s rule, along with our republic’s Constitutional checks and balances.

To co-rule, vote. To vote (legally), register now. Nov. 6, please help ensure checks and balances regain the strength our founders recognized as indispensable to the very survival of our nation.

- Hans Curr, Indian Lake