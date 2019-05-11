Democrats must find winning agenda

To the Editor:

A study of the history of the Supreme Court reveals an in­teresting pattern. With this in mind, I have come to some conclusions.

The federal government trumps states rights in matters that are expressly covered by the articles and amendments. Otherwise, states rights prevail.

The U.S. Constitution and its amendments, including the 14th, talks about the rights of persons and not groups. I have concluded, reluctantly, that states must give equal treatment, including marriage, to persons of various sexual orientation.

Ferguson v. DuPlessis (1897) approving Jim Crow laws has been the court’s only mortal sin. The Warren Court, by allowing Congress to override this decision, also set a bad precedent.

An amendment was the proper remedy.

The court is loath to allow one branch of government to bleed over into another branch’s territory. I urge Democrats to leave their vendetta alone and find a winning agenda. They will lose before the court.

Executive orders acting as law and political harassment of one branch by another should cease. Activism by inferior federal courts must be restrained.

- Kenneth G. Barcomb, Altona