Disagrees with ‘prestige’ accusation

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to the letters of Reginald H. Bedell and David Thomas-Train which appeared in the Dec. 22 edition of The Sun titled, “Letter ‘brings no prestige’ to newspaper” and “We must move past climate change deniers,” respectively.

To the Editor:

In order to gain “prestige” and to maintain “intellectual integrity,” should you just print only the “accepted” point of view of the anointed few as Bedell suggests?

As to Thomas-Train’s claims of retreating ice sheets and atmospheric concentrations from “300,000 years,” there is evidence to the contrary and certainly no scientific proof that any of his alleged changes were man-made, nor are they fixable by a carbon tax on Americans or by such a tax on anyone.

His claim of “97 percent of scientists” were most likely 97 percent of the paid shills pretending to be “scientists” like Bill Nye.

- Terry K. Hurlburt, Ticonderoga