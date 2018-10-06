Dr. Ford should inspire North Country women to come forward

To the Editor,

Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, recently emerging as yet another survivor of sexual assault, needs room to speak.

Unlike our president, I suspect that Dr. Ford is not on a political mission but on a healing one.

Trauma lasts a lifetime and, unfortunately, the survivor is typically disrespected for coming forward.

The trauma research helps us better understand Dr. Ford.

Survivors of trauma replay and more disturbingly, re-live the assault.

Post traumatic stress represents a slowing of time and a freeze-framing of the event ­— placing one in a “trauma vortex,” a chaotic whirlwind of biological and psychological symptoms that stalls free living and continually traps the survivor.

The injury, extreme terror, or near-death experience is revisited again and again in the mind. This vortex can last for years or a lifetime. For the perpetrator, the trauma is usually an insignificant experience and they soon forget it.

Sexual assault represents a complete lack of control over what happens to someone.

Dr. Ford is on a mission to gain control of her own narrative without re-living the experience.

Once she can retell the story, and if she is heard and understood by those listening, she can perhaps find some freedom from the ongoing vortex of trauma. She will gain agency again — she is taking back her mind.

Survivors will spend years, sometimes decades, without telling many people before finding the courage to topple their re-living of the assault.

We are surrounded by a terribly large number of these cases in the North Country and should encourage every woman’s liberation from such experiences.

Let us witness Dr. Ford’s courageous testimony as an example of how to go about it.

- Dr. Lee M. Vance, Lowville