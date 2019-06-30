DRI’s goal to eliminate cars

To the Editor:

Geoffrey Barker of Plattsburgh in his June 8 letter to the editor is right to be concerned about Durkee Street parking as related to the Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI), but that supposes cars were intended to be included in the plan.

One purpose of the DRI is to eliminate cars making parking space unnecessary.

The $10 million of other people’s money that Andrew Cuomo has promised Plattsburgh for the DRI is less about revitalization than it is about the environment. It’s a green plan which is being attempted all across New York state and the rest of the country.

It’s called Hamlets 3 in Elizabethtown and the rest of the Adirondacks.

To understand this, you must become familiar with Smart Growth, Complete Streets and sustainability concepts, which came from the Clinton administration having been honed from U.N. Agenda 21 concepts. Cuomo embraces these concepts.

The basic plan is to create city center housing units and regulate suburban development thereby saving the green spaces from you greedy middle class families who would prefer a backyard with a lawn.

The objective is for the downtown folks to use bicycles or public transportation and spend most of their lives in small apartments and a small park for your child and pets to share.

Joe Biden’s clean energy plan reinforces this concept by using zoning “as a tool to battle climate change by altering local regulations to eliminate sprawl and allow for denser, more affordable housing near public transit.”

Biden, Cuomo and other progressives want to alter your local zoning regulations so you can have denser housing near public transit. Wonder if they’ll join us there. Controlling your property rights is the first step in controlling you and everything you do. Get to know your planning board and its objectives.

- Ken Fenimore, Elizabethtown