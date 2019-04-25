Drivers, not intersections, unsafe

To the Editor:

In the last year, there has been much written and discussed about the safety of intersections. One such example is the intersection at Route 9 and Water Street in Elizabethtown.

If one observes drivers at any intersection, they will note that a very high percentage of drivers do not obey the laws. They don’t obey yield at the signs nor do they come to a complete stop at the stop signs. Many try to beat-out others while rolling through these intersections. In Essex and Willsboro, I have witnessed the same.

In Essex, the intersection of Route 22 and Lake Shore Road is an all-way stop. Very few drivers make the complete stop, some barely slow down. In Willsboro, it is the same at Mill Street, Mountain View Drive and the Point Road where they intersect with Route 22.

I have even witnessed school buses roll through these stop signs. Cable Com of Willsboro has a live camera that shows three of these intersections on Route 22. Just watch for yourselves on channel 32.

Many years ago, Mr. Al Trost taught driver’s education at Willsboro Central and at Elizabethtown Central Schools. He always stressed the importance of safety and the laws at all intersections. He stated, “Stop means a complete stop, look and proceed only when safe to do so. Yield signs mean slow down to observe traffic and proceed only when safe to do so.”

I know the local law enforcement is stretched thinly, yet it seems that most drivers have no fear of law enforcement or the potentially deadly consequences they may face while rolling through these intersections. In my opinion, it is not the intersections themselves that are unsafe, it is the careless drivers that bear this responsibility.

- Michael MacDougal, Essex