Eagle Lake boat launch closure not a minor issue

To the Editor,

In the Jan. 10 article on suncommunitynews.com, “Residents concerned about boat ramp,” Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) spokesman Dave Winchell makes several claims that attempt to make the changes DEC is proposing to the Eagle Lake boat launch seem like a minor matter. The proposed water access will accommodate nothing more than kayaks, canoes and fishing boats that fit in the bed of a pick-up truck. This is not minor.

Mr. Winchell states that “the 420 acre lake is not conducive to big boats, particularly those launched from the public site.” That is his opinion and has no basis in history or fact.

My wife and I purchased a 15-foot Boston Whaler with a 70 horsepower outboard in 1986. There were larger boats on the lake then; there are larger ones now.

Mr. Winchell says that it is a relatively easy job to slide “a typical boat with an outboard motor” off the trailer over the rollers and into the water. Our boat is typical of many on Eagle Lake. Our boat’s estimated weight is 1,000 pounds. It will not be an “easy job” to roll this typical boat in to or out of the water.

Any claim that altering the boat launch will reduce the spread of invasives is false. Small boats and fishing gear can carry invasives as well as large boats. DEC has failed to recognize the efforts by ELPOI to control invasives and has proposed no realistic plan for doing better.

DEC’s soothing words are spin. They are planning to effectively close the boat launch for no reason other than that, in their minds, lakes smaller than 1,000 acres do not deserve boat launches. For our family and others, this will end motor boating on Eagle Lake.

- Floyd E. Barwig, Crown Point