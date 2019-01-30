Enforcing immigration policies not ‘party politics’

To the Editor:

It is a sad state of affairs when defending our borders, the primary reason to have a government, and requiring potential new citizens to obey our laws and to come through our front door is called “party politics.”

Is not the denial of funding a border wall, but the willingness to bribe foreign governments five times the cost of the wall more likely “party politics?” Too many good people are blinded by hatred of a man.

Look at the big teacher’s strike in California. The biggest reason that their classrooms are too large is because the taxpayer is forced to school, feed and house the flood of illegals. The politicians who send our troops over seas to fight in the “defense” of our country are all too willing to surrender our country to illegal invasion at home.

(House Speaker Nancy) Pelosi has walls around her mansions — she has more than one — and her vineyard. She said that she cannot guarantee the security of our president in our House of Representatives. She bemoans the fate of furloughed federal workers, but she and Sen. Schumer can fix that problem but for “party politics.”

- Terry K. Hurlburt, Ticonderoga