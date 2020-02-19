Enhanced subscription model not for me!

I very much support the Sun and their affiliated newspapers. Dan and his entire staff have done, and continue to do, a great job balancing articles of both local and national interest.

However, the enhanced subscription model is not for me.

Having owned several businesses. In multiple areas, somehow donations – “enhanced subscriptions” – seem too Socialistic to me. I am a firm believer in Capitalism and expect to pay for a business’s product – which in the case of a newspaper is column space.

For me, I would much rather pay for any space my comments, letters or opinions take. I have contributed my thoughts many times to the Sun and will continue to do so – but I expect to pay for the column space.

Even though I now live in California, I have always considered New York’s North Country to be my first love! For the record, let me pay for column space starting IMMEDIATELY with this comment.

Please bill me for the column space.

Thank you for doing an underappreciated tough job! ■

– David Safrany, California