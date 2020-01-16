Eyes on the money

Jobs, health care, housing, training, and education. Power from renewable energy sources, repaired and upgraded infrastructure and power grids. Money to retrofit buildings. Overhauled transportation system. Clean manufacturing. Real people, not corporate “people” influencing politics.

What’s not to like?

Expensive? Yes. (Sort of like deciding to put a person on the moon within one decade. Only far more ambitious, and far more crucial, for far more people.)

Are we worth it? Some of us think so. But to make sure the changes are not on the backs of those least able to afford it, makes more sense for those than can easily afford it to pay more, don’t you think?

It’s a new decade. Let’s get on with it.

Note: Don’t let them fool you. You can have your hamburger, your plane trip, your old building. And unless your annual income is more than $10 million, your taxes are not going to go up.

Socialism? No more than social security, Medicare, consumer rights, worker’s rights…

Don’t let them fool you. ■

— Katharine Preston, Essex