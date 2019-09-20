Farmers upset over trade war

To the Editor:

“Trade wars are good, and easy to win,” said President Donald Trump, May 2, 2018.

No, they aren’t, as U.S. farmers can attest. American soybean exports to China have declined by 80%. Soybean prices have crashed 25% since the start of our trade war. Prices on other export commodities, even coal, have similarly collapsed. Two coal companies went bankrupt in July (adding to several coal mine bankruptcies since Trump assumed office) causing hundreds of layoffs and putting thousands of additional jobs at risk.

Meanwhile, because of the administration’s penchant for unilateral action, our allies are reaping windfall, as China abondons us and buys from them. While our government borrows billions - from China - for giant new agricultural welfare programs to avoid mass farm bankruptcies, China simply turns to Brazil for soybeans.

That’s why Brazilian farmers, emboldened by their own right-wing, nationalist, anti-environmental president, are illegally burning the Amazon at an unprecedented rate.

Elections have worldwide consequences.

— Frank Pagano, Jay