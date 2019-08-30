Federal gun legislation needed

To The Editor:

Gun laws, from state to state, are different. All gun laws should be the same for all states, that way can’t make a mistake if you move to another state. Here in upper New York, we have background checks before we can get the gun we want. I don’t see a problem with that. AR-15s and machine-gun type rifles are fun to shoot, I know. You go through a lot of money in seconds (ammo, I mean). People with mental problems should not be allowed to own any guns, ever. The news media is also a problem; it will harp on this, promoting more people to do it.

- Anton Cooper, Diamond Point