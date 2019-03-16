Fetus DNA is unique

To the Editor:

It’s been the “latest rage” lately to get your DNA tested to trace your ancestry — I’ve had it done too. It’s amazing how our DNA can be used to find people across the globe who are closely related to us. It’s also amazing how each of us can be uniquely identified by our DNA — no one else has our DNA.

Identical twins are an exception, but now even their DNA has been found to be slightly unique. And each one of our cells — with very few exceptions — carry our unique DNA. So, our entire body carries our specific DNA, trillions of cells, and yet no one else in the world has our DNA. That’s unique!

What’s amazing too is that we have that unique DNA from the moment we are conceived. There can be a few minor mutations during the first few cell splits, but we are unique from the moment of conception. If one of these DNA ancestry tests were able to be performed on us shortly after conception, we would receive a history tied into, but different from, our mother.

DNA identification has become so well developed that it is an accepted part of courtroom evidence. If your DNA, as a fetus, was tested alongside your mother’s DNA by a crime lab, you would be determined to be a different person than your mother. Something similar is done in paternity tests.

I grew up in a period when people assumed that a baby was simply a part of the mother’s body and didn’t become a unique person until somewhere around birth. But now we have solid scientific evidence that a fetus is a unique individual, alive and growing.

That makes them a person in my estimation, worthy of the same value and respect as any other person deserves. Something to think about!

- Dan Smith, Brant Lake