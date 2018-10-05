Follow the money in Congress race

To the Editor:

Less than 10 percent of Elise Stefanik’s donors live in New York’s 21st Congressional District.

Less than half even live in New York state.

Her money is coming from the big special interest groups that she works for. She has raised over $2 million so far. She must be doing a good job for her out-of-town supporters, based on their generous giving.

Elise is not from this district. Her parents are wealthy business people in the Albany area. She owns a minority interest in a Washington townhouse valued at $1.3 million. Her only work before being elected to Congress was as a Republican operative in Washington. She lists her parents’ summer camp in Willsboro as her “residence” in this district. She is a true creation of the “swamp” in Washington.

Elise will probably retire and take a job as a well-paid lobbyist after her term is over (hopefully sooner, rather than later).

Donald Trump gave her a shout-out recently for inviting him to our district to sign the defense authorization bill (where he refused to give any credit to John McCain).

If you want to know Elise’s true values, follow the money.

Stefanik does not represent us on the important issues of health care, the economy, the environment, trade with Canada and worker’s rights. She believes that there should be no restrictions on who can buy semi-automatic weapons.

I am very worried about the future of democracy in this country.

As a lawyer, I don’t think that laws or lawyers or the Supreme Court can save.

We need to fight to save our democracy and our freedom. We need a representative in Congress that will represent the people and values of the North Country — not a carpet bagger who only represents her corporate masters.

- Mark Schneider, Plattsburgh