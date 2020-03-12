Free colon cancer screening for the uninsured

There is no worse feeling for a health care provider than not being able to help someone get the care they need because they don’t have insurance, especially when you know that care can be a life-saver. As a physician at the Family Medicine Center in Plattsburgh, NY, I have been able to depend on the Cancer Services Program of Northeastern NY (CSP) to help my uninsured patients get screened for breast, cervical and colorectal cancer.

March is Colorectal Cancer Awareness Month and I urge everyone ages 50 and older to get screened for colorectal cancer. For people with no insurance, the CSP can help. The CSP provides free colorectal cancer screening to men and women ages 50 and older without insurance.

Colorectal cancer is the second leading cause of cancer death in New York State, but it doesn’t have to be. With regular screening colorectal cancer could be prevented and is highly treatable if found early.

There are several tests to choose from, including stool-based tests that are easy, painless, and can be done at home. Whichever test you choose, getting screened is the right choice.

I have been so privileged to work with the dedicated staff at the CSP over the past 3 years. If insured, talk to your doctor about getting screened. For those without insurance, call the CSP at 518-324-7671 to see if you’re eligible for free cancer screening. ■

— Sincerely, Manal El Daouk, MD, Family Medicine Center, Plattsburgh, NY