Back in July, you folks printed a note of mine regarding the long-ago connection of the stars and stripes to those who really care about their living free.

Those three days are related to our most recent day, Veterans Day. It used to be called Armistice Day back after WWI. Those same folks with their bad attitude toward our country just manifestated it again.

“Old Glory,” was not attended to at the 11th hour, and worse, “Old Glory was left unattended at half-mast almost a week now. Bad weather is no excuse for this ignorance toward our flag. I am sure that any veteran feels the same. Freedom is not a “given.”

It has to be earned. God bless America. ■

— Bob Spring, Ticonderoga