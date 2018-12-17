Frustrated at power, phone outages

To the Editor:

I believe that it is time for the people in this area to say, “Enough is enough!”

There are people in this area who have been without phone service for over five days and I know of one who had to wait for three weeks.

Many of the problems happened before the recent storms.

I am encouraging anyone who has been without phone service for a prolonged length of time to call the New York State Public Service Commission and register their complaint 1-800-342-3377.

- Richard Stewart, North Creek