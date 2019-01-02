Gender descriptors unnecessary in sports

To the Editor:

I am continually disappointed by this newspaper’s reference to girls sports teams as the “lady” version of their team mascot, while their male counterparts receive no such gender distinction.

As a former high school athlete who continues to enjoy competitive sports, I regard the “lady” descriptor as unnecessary and patronizing.

It reinforces a larger cultural bias that views women’s athletics as a lesser version of men’s — a bias that limits scholarship and career opportunities for women in professional sports and detracts from the achievements of fiercely competitive, strong and talented female athletes.

- Sarah Kingzack, Westport