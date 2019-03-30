GOP tax bill benefits the wealthy

To the Editor:

How to get large tax breaks:

Because he loves tax breaks and Israel, Sheldon Adelson (billionaire casino mogul) is a natural fit for the Republican party, and he spends and spends and spends. Like many true believers, he was terrified of a Democratic takeover in the midterm elections. Because of that, he cut a $30 million check to Paul Ryan and the House GOP in a last-ditch attempt to stem the momentum of the blue wave. Ryan even paid him an in-person visit to kiss the ring and beg his case:

Ryan wasn’t actually allowed to directly solicit seven-figure donations, so he couldn’t directly ask Adelson for the money.

Good thing we have rules, right? I would hate for a system that allowed for direct solicitation between our most corrupt political figure and a casino boss without the former having to step into a hallway for a second.

Of course, Adelson has quite the financial incentive to bankroll the GOP. Bloomberg’s Steve Dennis even put a number on the incentive, all of which came Adelson’s way as a result of the GOP tax bill:

That’s $670 million in the first quarter. He’s going to be netting 2 billion in one year at this pace. If anything, the GOP is getting the short end of this stick. Shouldn’t they be charging him more?

Trump and his family will be netting a billion dollar gain from this Republican tax bill.

As the late billionaire Leona Helmsley once said, “We don’t pay taxes, only the little people pay taxes.”

- Joe DeMarco, Jay