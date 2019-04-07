Grateful for help at Walgreens

To the Editor:

I am so impressed with a manager at the Walgreen’s Pharmacy in Chestertown that I feel obligated to write to you about her.

Christine went above and beyond to help me out at a time when I needed it the most. She was informative, helpful and most of all compassionate. Very quick to give me just the professional advice and support that I needed.

Doing her job is one thing, but doing it the way that she does deserves to be commended. Walgreen’s should be very thankful and proud to have someone such as Christine representing them.

I know that I am very thankful that she is at my pharmacy.

- Berneice Conlon, North Creek