Grateful for help in saving cat’s life

To the Editor:

Do you feel like kindness has disappeared off the face of the earth? Not so!

I am 92 years old, blind and deaf and hobble around with a cane. I am alone while family works with just my dear, 13-year-old cat Pedro for company. I love her dearly.

She came in Tuesday night covered with ice, and I think she caught a cold. Next day she didn’t respond, wouldn’t eat, seemed comatose.

So I just sat and petted her and prayed over and over to my God, Jehovah, “You can heal her, dear Father. Please don’t let her die.” I was crying when my Meals on Wheels lady, Carla, arrived and asked, “What’s the matter?”

And when I said I thought my cat was dead, she saw a can of tuna fish, opened it, put the limp, and apparently lifeless cat on the floor and put the tuna under her nose — then coaxed her to lick the “fish, Pedro, fish.” After a few minutes the tongue came out and she licked the liquid but couldn’t stand — but she was alive.

Carla had stayed at least 15 minutes, and I worried about her job as they have GPS in their vans timing them at each house, but all she said was, “We’re told help whenever we can,” and she left.

So two days later, my beloved Pedro is almost back to normal, just walks slowly. And I am still thanking Jehovah God for not only sparing her but for sending such a kind and loving person to help me in my distress. I love them all.

- Edith Charbonneau, Crown Point