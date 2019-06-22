Grave theft unconscionable

To the Editor:

I grew up in North Creek; I moved in 1979. I would go back holidays to visit family. As my parents aged, I would go more often; I always felt connected to town.

Dad passed in 2005; Mom always placed a plant on his grave. We called it “Dad’s Begonia.” He had given it to Mom on Mother’s Day or her birthday. That same plant, with Mom’s nurturing, survived every season until her death in 2017. At her burial, my brother placed a new begonia on their grave. Unfortunately, we do not have Mom’s green thumb, so he recently replaced it with a new plant. He hung it at their grave and planted new grass.

This past week, he went twice to check the plant and grass. He was pleased to see the grass was growing but the beautiful hanging plant placed on our parents’ grave was gone. We have placed a hanging plant at this gravesite the last 14 years. It was stolen, not tossed aside by a child that didn’t know better, not placed on another grave.

What low life would steal from a gravesite? I hope you needed it. Had you asked when Mom was alive, she would have given it to you freely. Instead you robbed from their grave.

Some will say, “Oh well just kids.” I do not believe this was done by a child who didn’t know better. I believe it was an adult and this saddens me. Being brought up in this town, we were taught and knew the difference between right and wrong. Maybe the person who did this will see, or through word of mouth, hear this, feel shame and do better in the future.

Still calling North Creek home.

- Deb Fitzgerald, Meredith, New Hampshire