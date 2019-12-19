Gray is not great

When I fish, hike, and hunt the woods, waters and mountains here, I am grateful for the clean air and water that we’re blessed within the Adirondacks. For the past 30 years, they have been getting cleaner - until now.

The 1990 revisions to the Clean Air Act, put in by a Republican president, George H.W. Bush, reduced pollution from industries and coal-fired power plants upwind to the west of us. Our lakes had been dying from the acid rain formed by sulfur dioxide and nitrogen oxide emissions. This year, brook trout were confirmed in previously “dead” Lake Colden, for the first time in decades.

This huge progress is now threatened by the Trump Administration’s non-enforcement of clean air regulations. The Environmental Protection Agency, headed by former coal lobbyist Andrew Wheeler, is refusing to back the Clean Air Act’s “Good Neighbor” rule that controls and reduces emissions from upwind power plants. Coal is our dirtiest fuel, and its pollution of the air has recently increased 200%-300%. Acid rain will likely return to these mountains.

This is making America “great again”?? Belching smokestacks were a symbol of a bygone era’s progress, but they’re way out of date and hugely destructive. They are making our air gray, sickening the fish, ourselves, and our planet. This is not greatness, and I’m not grateful for it. We can and must do much better. ■

— David Thomas-Train, Keene Valley