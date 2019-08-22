Gun background check legislation being thwarted

To the Editor:

Ninety-two percent of gun owners, and practically all Americans, support universal background checks on the sale of firearms. Our president says he supports the idea, too, especially right after a mass shooting. But he usually changes his mind after gun lobbyists and GOP leaders talk him out of it.

HR 8, passed by the House this year, is a bill that requires background checks on the transfer of firearms. Our Congresswoman, Elise Stefanik, voted “No” along with all but eight Republicans. I knew Ms. Stefanik was “A” rated by the National Rifle Association, which also contributes to her campaign. But I also know she can occasionally be objective so I called Ms. Stefanik’s office and asked why she objected to the bill. I didn’t receive a reply.

The NRA opposed HR 8, and they have a valid point — it’s unlikely it would prevent most mass shootings. But HR 8 was a modest attempt to curb gun violence by closing the gun show loophole. In most states, if you fail a background check at a gun store you can buy the same weapons at a gun show, which are exempt from background checks.

The Senate majority leader, Mitch McConnell, unilaterally decided not to schedule a vote on it. He killed it. Coincidentally, the NRA contributed over a million dollars to Sen. McConnell’s campaign.

This isn’t a democratic republic when one man controls the legislative agenda to implement minority rule.

- Frank Pagano, Jay