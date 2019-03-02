Gun grabs have deplorable history

To the Editor:
The last group of people who orchestrated a gun grab was the Nazi party. Didn’t turn out well for six million people who were called deplorable and weren’t wearing MAGA hats.
- Peter J. Moore, Plattsburgh
Letter to the editor
