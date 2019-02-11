Gun law contrary to abortion law

To the Editor:
Only in progressive, liberal, Democrat New York can we pass anti-gun laws to protect children from school shootings and pass laws killing children before they’re even born.
- Peter J. Moore, Plattsburgh
