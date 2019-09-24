Gun laws need to evolve

To the Editor:

Mr. Cooper expressed some practical points and obvious common sense ones also. Certainly competitive shooting is fun, but somehow an assault weapon’s only purpose is to obliviate anything in it’s path. It legitimizes “destruction of human life targets!” By definition, it’s sole purpose in a war environment is to kill many very quickly.

I respect the right of gun ownership, but I do get irked when people cite the Second Amendment to justify their views. This amendment was ratified on Dec. 15, 1791. Those responsible for the birth of this document were unable to foresee how America would evolve. Their legal and political philosophy centered upon the age they were living in. I summarized some ideas below.

1791:

1. Ownership of simple firearms with lesser options necessary for livelihood/protection.

2. To sustain a militia to protect new democracy from a tyrannical federal government.

3. 13 states, so fewer people.

4. No social media to verbalize views to the population to act upon.

5. Fewer social factors stymie the element leading to mass shootings.

2019:

1. Many firearms, a multitude of choices for leisure and protection.

2. Some gun owners still cite fear of tyrannical government.

3. 50 states, more people.

4. Social media radicalizes some and encourages action.

5. Too many social factors contribute to mass shootings.

Laws must change when things evolve to stay relevant and fulfill their purpose, to protect people.

Here’s an analogy to ponder. The first speed limit sign was introduced in 1901. (12 mph) Thirty-three years later Chicago imposed a speed limit of 30 mph due to a rise in fatalities. Stop signs, traffic lights, etc. were introduced to meet the challenge of a new era. Laws came about to protect drivers, pedestrians and properties. Why haven’t gun laws changed for the same reasons?

— Ken Sausa, Lake Placid