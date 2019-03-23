Hague residents should speak out about mail issues

To the Editor:

Most Hague residents are very aware of the postal problems that have been upon us since Sept. 1, 2018. I produced a petition of complaint in November. Before Christmas, with over 90 signatures, it was sent to nine entities — four of those being ABC, NBC and CBS television affiliates, one to a New York senator, two to U.S. senators for New York and one to Gov. Cuomo.

To date, only one U.S. senator for New York, Kirsten Gillibrand, has contacted me and offered a ray of hope to at least look into our dilemma.

All others either ignored our plea for help or gave me a flat-out “no” when contacted by me via telephone. I was contacted by the Post Star and sent a reply to their coverage. Nothing became of that.

I do realize most people do not get the Post Star, and I did not directly contact The Sun. My hope was that the bulk of the population of Hague that is being unjustly treated by the lack of mail delivery would take matters further into their own hands and write letters to The Sun, additional publications, their local town officials and state representatives.

But I have seen nothing, read nothing and to date, heard nothing but grumbling. I spent a lot of time and my own funds to get some sort of help started. Some residents helped, others were not aware of the petition as I only had so much time I could devote.

Many of us are still not receiving our mail on a daily basis. It is not the carrier’s nor the local post-master’s fault. Answers anyone?

- Michele Gautreau, Hague