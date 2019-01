To the editor:

As we start the new year, I want to wish everyone a safe and happy 2019. As Vermonters, we have much to be proud of, and grateful for, in our state. In 2019, I hope we continue to set an example of civility for the nation, demonstrating there is still so much more that brings us together than divides us. To all Vermonters, have a Happy New Year, and a hopeful and prosperous 2019.

- Gov. Phil Scott, Montpelier