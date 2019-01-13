Hatred comes from lack of education

Editor’s note: This letter is in response to Dan Alexander’s column, “Thoughts from Behind the Pressline: Love ‘em or hate ‘em,” which ran in the Dec. 29 edition of The Sun.

To the Editor:

I read your opinion on “Love ‘em or hate ‘em” in the Dec. 29 issue. You’ve pointed out all the problems of the country and even the source of our problem, hatred. Where does this hatred come from? The first answer, is lack of education.

For the last 50 years, our education system has transformed itself into indoctrination not education. What allowed this? Man! There are many steps. The final step was the removal of the ultimate standard, God’s word, as our guide. Hatred is sin, but we have to be politically correct and even this letter will be deemed as hate speech.

How do you craft truth to avoid offense? You deviate from God’s standard and lie.

I’m sure to object to your opinion of a gal in the big White House would offend you, but if you go to the original standard you might see that does not seem to fit the standard we should follow.

When man views himself smarter than his maker, the result is exactly what we see happening today.

The Bible tells us in Genesis God was displeased with man and so he sent judgment. It also tells us he is still in control and judgment is the final end of this age.

It seems to me, we should all try to repent and follow his teaching. Man is heading down the road of self-destruction. Let’s at least educate our children to truth of God, not truth of man.

Looking to the past could do much to correct the problems we are facing. However, man is prideful and therefore not smart enough to change his ways even when they are wrong and pointed out to him.

Cheer up.

God still loves you, but time is getting short!

- Carl Thomas, Stony Creek