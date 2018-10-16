He speaks with forked tongue

To the editor:

Local resident Mary Gill-Warren posted a response on Sen. Chris Bray’s Facebook page recently: “Will you still be so happy with this guy when he pushes through an additional property tax on your property to clean up a lake that the municipalities are contaminating?”

Sen. Bray responded: “The waters of the state are held in public trust (owned by all of us in common), and the Vermont Clean Water Act that I helped write and pass requires that everybody contribute to maintaining and improving water quality. ‘Everybody In’ was and is the theme. So, everybody has a role, from farm and forest to municipalities, shopping malls, neighborhoods, and more. I have never proposed a property tax, and I’m open to any and all proposals that bring all Vermonters together to help make this essential long-term investment in the interest of all of us, including future generations... .”

Get the part where Senator Bray writes, “I have never proposed a property tax.” Now, here is the senator’s writings in a recent Addison Independent: “If reelected, I will again introduce a bill to raise the necessary dollars... $4.4 million..., etc.”

So, Senator Bray didn’t vote for a tax on Facebook, and then brags how he tried to tax property last year and (then) pledges to do it again this year. You just can’t have it both ways, Senator.

— Jimmy Morton, Middlebury