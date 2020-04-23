Help for farmers, syrup makers

To the Editor:

If you have a farm, forest or maple business and are experiencing disruptions or challenges due to the COVID-19 situation, University of Vermont Extension can help.

Agricultural business experts are available to answer questions, assist with locating resources and offer business coaching, all remotely.

Appointments may be made by voicemail or email to confer with any of the following individuals:

Mark Cannella (farm and maple business): 802-476-2003, ext. 207; mark.cannella@uvm.edu

Beth Holtzman (early stage/homestead farms): 802-476-2003, ext. 204; beth.holtzman@uvm.edu

Tony Kitsos (farm business): (802) 524-6501, ext. 440; tony.kitsos@uvm.edu

Chris Lindgren (forest and maple business): 802-773-3349, ext. 274; christopher.lindgren@uvm.edu

Betsy Miller (farm business): 802-447-7582, ext. 252; betsy.miller@uvm.edu; available for Friday appointments only

Mary Peabody (farm labor issues): 802-598-4878 (call or text); mary.peabody@uvm.edu

Zac Smith (farm business and ag business marketing): 802-524-6501, ext. 446; zachary.m.smith@uvm.edu

In addition, to help farm and forest businesses keep current with emerging COVID-19 issues, UVM Extension agricultural business staff will host 30-minute web forums at 12:30 p.m. on April 23 (Cash Flow Triage for Small Businesses) and April 30 (Digital Entrepreneurship and Online Marketing). To register, contact Mark Cannella at mark.cannella@uvm.edu.

— Christi Sherlock,

UVM Extension Service, Burlington ■