Horicon road needs paving

To the Editor:

I live on a dead end road in the town of Horicon. The road has not been paved since the original paving very long ago. This winter, a town truck went through the road. That is how bad it is. We have two sets of culverts that were put in back in the 1970s to replace the two one-lane bridges. Now one of them has gone through, and we have a one-lane bridge. We need some help here. The road is falling apart, and I know there are a lot more roads more important then ours — but really. My mom is 89 and lives at the dead end. It is kind of scary. I know that other people are upset with our roads as well. Not the town highway fault, but someone needs to pay attention to this.

- Rena Collard, Adirondack