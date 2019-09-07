Horse racing is cruelty

To the Editor:

This year, 58 horses have already died on New York State race tracks. Ten have died at Saratoga Race Course since April. Horseracing is cruelty and violence disguised as sport and entertainment. It is predicated on the exploitation of sentient beings as gambling instruments. Horses are moneymakers in a morally bankrupt industry that disposes of them when their returns diminish.

The idea that running is natural for these horses is a fallacy blithely repeated to reassure people of their right to participate in this exploitation, and to assuage their guilt about the subsequent deaths, injuries, and miserable, unnatural existence these animals must endure. Racehorses are bred as investments and begin “training” at 18 months and racing at 2-years-old even though they do not reach musculoskeletal maturity until around age 6.

There is nothing natural about horses being kept isolated in stalls for up to 23 hours a day, deprived of social interaction. There is nothing noble in forcing horses, through violent whipping while perched on their back, to run at perilous speeds around a track, often in extreme temperatures and in dangerous proximity to one another. They suffer horrific fractures, head-on collisions, pulmonary hemorrhages and myriad other dreadful injuries that lead to the same outcome – their untimely deaths at the hands of humans. Tens of thousands are ultimately “retired” to slaughterhouses in Canada or Mexico.

The time has come to shut down this abhorrent travesty. Join a group like Horseracing Wrongs to educate, agitate and advocate. Do not stand idly by while others bet on lives that are being sacrificed for entertainment. Do realize that the pain, suffering and killing of these horses make for a terrible backdrop for afternoon picnics in fancy clothes. You can like horses. You can like horseracing. You can’t like both.

- Christina Holland, Plattsburgh