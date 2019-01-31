Illegal immigrants should be rounded up

To the Editor:

When Preston, of Essex, is willing to take 100 illegal aliens into her home (Jan. 19 edition), then maybe we all could feel sorry for these wandering tribes.

But fat chance that’s going to happen.

Illegal border crossers, I believe must be rounded up, deported and those who try to crash the gates must be repelled — with force if necessary. It’s obvious they aren’t willing to go through legal avenues, therefore, it’s an invasion we need to stop.

Don’t blame the U.S. for not processing asylum claims because most are unsubstantiated. Send these people a word of advice: when you are free of disease, have no criminal record or don’t have evil intentions, then you can enter our sovereign nation with welcome arms.

But the bottom line is this, President Trump is going to build a wall to prohibit and discourage illegal aliens from coming in willy-nilly. Once the wall is built, he will take steps to make not only Mexico pay for it, but Central and South America, too. Within five years, we will send them an invoice marked paid in full.

- John P. Sharkey, Ticonderoga