Immigration not just a federal problem

To the Editor:

For months, immigration has preoccupied the nation. The current crop of 5,000-6,000 Central American asylum seekers is now viewed as a national problem, yet the moment that wave of immigrant wannabees enters the U.S. it becomes a local problem if the federal government accedes to their demands merely recording their names and handing them a road map.

Spread across the whole southwest, they could be assimilated without much notice.

But suppose all or most of them choose to live in El Paso or San Diego and as a group they choose a public or private site to build shacks, toilets and drainage. When a public or private landowner objects, will the feds ride to the rescue?

I suggest that the answer is “no” and it becomes a local problem. If the immigrants all choose a small city like Las Cruces, New Mexico, it will create a crisis.

Sanctuary cities and states have shown a lack of will to cooperate with the federal government on immigration and now allow the homeless to occupy municipal parks and such. If cities and states will not protect their own property, who will protect private property and public peace? Woe to the private individual, whose property is co-opted by strangers.

American Indians own or control many thousands of sparsely populated lands in the Southwest.

Will the 21st century immigrants gathered near these lands treat the American Indians like the 17th century immigrants treated the American Indians’ forebears?

- James P. Dawson, Elizabethtown