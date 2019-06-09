Independence Party members not Independent

To the Editor:

Many voters desiring no political party affiliation unintentionally enroll in the Independence Party.

Seven years ago, the New York Daily News interviewed 200 Independence Party members and found that 169 thought they were independents — not affiliated with any party.

Essex County has 1,764 Independence Party members. Because of confusion over the party name, it’s possible that many of them intended to have no party affiliation. They checked what appeared to be an independent block on their registration form, but actually enrolled as an Independence Party member.

The Independence Party’s platform — available here: ipny.org/platform.html — is primarily oriented toward fiscal austerity, privatization of government services and campaign reform. The party has been somewhat dormant recently but it has been active in the past, cross-endorsing other party’s candidates and attracting celebrity candidates.

If you’re an unintentional Independence Party member, its very easy to change to Independent (no party affiliation) — or enroll in another party. Registration forms can be obtained at many post offices or downloaded here: co.essex.ny.us/downloads/VoterRegistrationForm.pdf

- Frank Pagano, chair of the Town of Jay Democratic Committee